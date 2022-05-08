Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walk of Coast Guard History honors Canadian Coast Guard

    Walk of Coast Guard History honors Canadian Coast Guard

    GRAND HAVEN, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier, foreground, Ninth Coast Guard District Commander Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, and Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally salute as an honor guard posts the colors at a Walk of Coast Guard History ceremony Aug. 5, 2022. The ceremony, held during the 2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, marked the placement of a marker honoring the Canadian Coast Guard on its 60th anniversary. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 11:30
    Photo ID: 7369003
    VIRIN: 220805-G-VB974-0017
    Resolution: 2500x1786
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US 
    Michigan
    Ninth District
    Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

