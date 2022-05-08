Walk of Coast Guard History honors Canadian Coast Guard

Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier, foreground, Ninth Coast Guard District Commander Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, and Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally salute as an honor guard posts the colors at a Walk of Coast Guard History ceremony Aug. 5, 2022. The ceremony, held during the 2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, marked the placement of a marker honoring the Canadian Coast Guard on its 60th anniversary. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

