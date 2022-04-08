The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley joins U.S. Coast Guard cutters Neah Bay, SPAR, and Hollyhock moored along the Grand River Aug. 4, 2022. The ships were participating in the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 11:30 Photo ID: 7368999 VIRIN: 220804-G-VB974-0035 Resolution: 2500x1786 Size: 1.21 MB Location: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ships from U.S., Canadian Coast Guard participate in 2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival [Image 16 of 16], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.