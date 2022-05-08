Ninth Coast Guard District Commander Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, left, congratulates Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier on the unveiling of a marker placed on the Walk of Coast Guard History Aug. 5, 2022. The marker, dedicated during the 2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, honors the Canadian Coast Guard on its 60th anniversary. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 11:30 Photo ID: 7369011 VIRIN: 220805-G-VB974-0024 Resolution: 2500x1786 Size: 1.38 MB Location: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walk of Coast Guard History honors Canadian Coast Guard [Image 16 of 16], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.