Date Taken: 08.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 11:30 Photo ID: 7369001 VIRIN: 220805-G-VB974-0008 Resolution: 2500x1786 Size: 1.38 MB Location: GRAND HAVEN, MI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Senior leaders meet with area Coast Guard members during all hands gathering at Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival [Image 16 of 16], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.