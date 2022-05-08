National Memorial Service honors Coast Guard members who made the ultimate sacrifice

Ninth Coast Guard District Commander Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, left,, and Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier unveil a photo of a marker placed on the Walk of Coast Guard History Aug. 5, 2022. The marker, dedicated during the 2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, honors the Canadian Coast Guard on its 60th anniversary. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

