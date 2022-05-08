Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Memorial Service honors Coast Guard members who made the ultimate sacrifice [Image 13 of 16]

    National Memorial Service honors Coast Guard members who made the ultimate sacrifice

    GRAND HAVEN, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Ninth Coast Guard District Commander Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, left,, and Canadian Coast Guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier unveil a photo of a marker placed on the Walk of Coast Guard History Aug. 5, 2022. The marker, dedicated during the 2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, honors the Canadian Coast Guard on its 60th anniversary. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 11:30
    This work, National Memorial Service honors Coast Guard members who made the ultimate sacrifice [Image 16 of 16], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS

    Ninth District
    Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival
    Walk of Coast Guard History

