Senior leaders meet with area Coast Guard members during all hands gathering at Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander of the Ninth Coast Guard District, shares a joke with active and reserve personnel during an all hands gathering at Station Grand Haven, Mich. Aug. 5, 2022. The meeting took place during the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

