U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, thanks Gas Turbine Mechanic First Class Ramsay Innabgriesh, a deck engineer with Amphibious Assault Unit (ACU) 4, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 10, 2022. Lt. Gen Langley and Adm. Caudle visited ACU 4 for inspection of and familiarization with the new SSC amphibious watercraft assigned to the unit and to foster advocacy for Expeditionary Warfare initiatives in support of Naval Integration. ACU 4 provides fast, over-the-horizon movement from ship-to-shore of service members and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

