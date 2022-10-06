Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Langley & Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4 [Image 4 of 7]

    Lt. Gen. Langley &amp; Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Casey Price 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, prepares to board Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 102, a new Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) assigned to Amphibious Assault Unit (ACU) 4 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 10, 2022. Lt. Gen Langley and Adm. Caudle visited ACU 4 for inspection of and familiarization with SSC capabilities and to foster advocacy for Expeditionary Warfare initiatives in support of Naval Integration. The new SSC 100 class is an air cushion vehicle designed to replace the current generation of LCAC vehicles in support of Operational Maneuver From the Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Langley & Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4 [Image 7 of 7], by Casey Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

