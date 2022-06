U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, center rear, and Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, center front, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, prepare to board a new Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) assigned to Amphibious Assault Unit (ACU) 4 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 10, 2022. Lt. Gen Langley and Adm. Caudle visited ACU 4 for inspection of and familiarization with SSC capabilities and to foster advocacy for Expeditionary Warfare initiatives in support of Naval Integration. The SSC 100 class is an air cushion vehicle designed to replace the current generation of Landing Craft, Air Cushion vehicles in support of Operational Maneuver From the Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

