Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Langley & Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4 [Image 5 of 7]

    Lt. Gen. Langley &amp; Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Photo by Casey Price 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, discuss the operational capabilities of Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 102, a new Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) assigned to Amphibious Assault Unit (ACU) 4, with U.S. Navy Master Chief Operations Specialist Joshua Pearsall, Craft First Pilot, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 10, 2022. Lt. Gen Langley and Adm. Caudle visited ACU 4 for inspection and familiarization of the new SSC amphibious watercraft assigned to the unit and to foster advocacy for Expeditionary Warfare initiatives in support of Naval Integration. ACU 4 provides fast, over-the-horizon movement from ship-to-shore of service members and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 19:37
    Photo ID: 7265720
    VIRIN: 220610-M-TG874-1165
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Langley & Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4 [Image 7 of 7], by Casey Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Langley &amp; Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4
    Lt. Gen. Langley &amp; Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4
    Lt. Gen. Langley &amp; Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4
    Lt. Gen. Langley &amp; Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4
    Lt. Gen. Langley &amp; Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4
    Lt. Gen. Langley &amp; Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4
    Lt. Gen. Langley &amp; Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT