U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, discuss the operational capabilities of Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 102, a new Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) assigned to Amphibious Assault Unit (ACU) 4, with U.S. Navy Master Chief Operations Specialist Joshua Pearsall, Craft First Pilot, at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 10, 2022. Lt. Gen Langley and Adm. Caudle visited ACU 4 for inspection and familiarization of the new SSC amphibious watercraft assigned to the unit and to foster advocacy for Expeditionary Warfare initiatives in support of Naval Integration. ACU 4 provides fast, over-the-horizon movement from ship-to-shore of service members and equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

