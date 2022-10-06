Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, prepares to board Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 102, a new Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) assigned to Amphibious Assault Unit (ACU) 4 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 10, 2022. Lt. Gen Langley and Adm. Caudle visited ACU 4 for inspection of and familiarization with SSC capabilities and to foster advocacy for Expeditionary Warfare initiatives in support of Naval Integration. The new SSC 100 class is an air cushion vehicle designed to replace the current generation of LCAC vehicles in support of Operational Maneuver From the Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

