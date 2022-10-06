U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, left, and Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, center, discuss the operational capabilities of Assault Craft Unit Four (ACU) 4 with U.S. Navy Captain Tony DeFrias, right, the commanding officer of ACU 4 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 10, 2022. Lt. Gen Langley and Adm. Caudle visited ACU 4 for inspection of and familiarization with the new Ship to Shore Connector amphibious watercraft assigned to the unit and to foster advocacy for Expeditionary Warfare initiatives in support of Naval Integration. ACU 4 provides combat ready Landing Craft Air Cushion to support operational tasking around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 19:37 Photo ID: 7265724 VIRIN: 220610-M-TG874-1267 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.57 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Langley & Admiral Caudle visit ACU 4 [Image 7 of 7], by Casey Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.