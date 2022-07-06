51st OSS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Chandra Fleming, 51st Operations Support Squadron newly-appointed commander, renders her first salute as the 51st OSS commander to her squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Change of Commands represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. They are a tradition rooted in military history, dating back to the 18th century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

