51st Operations Group members stand at attention for the singing of the U.S. National anthem during the 51st Operations Support Squadron Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Change of Commands represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 20:13 Photo ID: 7263439 VIRIN: 220607-F-NX702-1001 Resolution: 5802x3727 Size: 12.9 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st OSS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.