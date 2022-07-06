51st OSS welcomes new commander

Col. Mathew Gaetke, 51st Operations Group commander, left, receives the squadron guidon from Lt. Col. William Yoakley, 51st Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, representing his relinquishing of command over the OSS at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Change of Commands represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

