Col. Mathew Gaetke, 51st Operations Group commander, left, receives the squadron guidon from Lt. Col. William Yoakley, 51st Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, representing his relinquishing of command over the OSS at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Change of Commands represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 20:14
|Photo ID:
|7263442
|VIRIN:
|220607-F-NX702-1003
|Resolution:
|2273x2777
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st OSS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT