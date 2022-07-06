Lt. Col. William Yoakley, 51st Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, delivers a farewell speech during the OSS Change of Command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Change of Commands represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 20:14
|Photo ID:
|7263441
|VIRIN:
|220607-F-NX702-1007
|Resolution:
|5740x3710
|Size:
|11.87 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st OSS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
