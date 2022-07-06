Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st OSS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 7]

    51st OSS welcomes new commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. William Yoakley, 51st Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, delivers a farewell speech during the OSS Change of Command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. Change of Commands represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a flight, squadron, group, wing or MAJCOM from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

    Republic of Korea
    Osan AB
    CoC’ Change of Command
    51st FW
    51st Operations Group
    51st OSS
    51st OG

