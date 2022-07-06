51st OSS welcomes new commander

Col. Mathew Gaetke, 51st Operations Group commander, left, presents Lt. Col. William Yoakley, 51st Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, a Meritorious Service Medal at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The MSM is an award presented to members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the U.S. Yoakley’s dedication and leadership of the 51st OSS earned him the MSM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

