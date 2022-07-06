51st OSS welcomes new commander

Col. Mathew Gaetke, 51st Operations Group commander, left, passes the squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Chandra Fleming, 51st Operations Support Squadron newly-appointed commander, representing her taking command of the OSS at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. The passing of the guidon from an outgoing to an incoming commander ensures the unit and its Airmen are never without leadership. It also signifies an allegiance from members to their corresponding commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

