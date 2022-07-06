Lt. Col. Chandra Fleming, 51st Operations Support Squadron newly-appointed commander, addresses the audience after taking command of the OSS at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 7, 2022. As the new 51st OSS commander, Fleming is responsible for 184 personnel and commands a squadron composed of 24 different Air Force Specialty Codes encompassing Air Traffic Control, Airfield Management, Wing Intelligence, Wing Weapons and Tactics, Aircrew Flight Equipment, Current Operations, Readiness, Weather and Radar Airfield Weather Systems personnel. She is now responsible for the largest fighter flying hour program in PACAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 20:14 Photo ID: 7263444 VIRIN: 220607-F-NX702-1008 Resolution: 4801x3104 Size: 10.16 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st OSS welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.