Maj. Stacey Sherrill, incoming 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, renders her first salute to the Airmen of the 4th EMS during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. The 4th EMS supports a fleet of 94 F-15E Strike Eagles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7260720
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-QH602-1147
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th EMS changes command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
