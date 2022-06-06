4th EMS changes command

Maj. Stacey Sherrill, incoming 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, renders her first salute to the Airmen of the 4th EMS during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. The 4th EMS supports a fleet of 94 F-15E Strike Eagles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

