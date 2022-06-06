4th EMS changes command

Col. Kathryn Roman, 4th Maintenance Group commander, presents Maj. Ryan Hudson, outgoing 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, the Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to members who distinguish themselves by outstanding meritorious achievement or service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

