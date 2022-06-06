Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th EMS changes command [Image 5 of 8]

    4th EMS changes command

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Ryan Hudson, outgoing 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, relinquishes command of the 4th EMS at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. Prior to her current position, Sherrill was B-1 Lancer sustainment branch chief, logistics, engineering, and force protection directorate at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 14:25
    Photo ID: 7260717
    VIRIN: 220606-F-QH602-1082
    Resolution: 5380x3580
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th EMS changes command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    maintenance
    change of command
    professionalism

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT