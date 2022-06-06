4th EMS changes command

Maj. Ryan Hudson, outgoing 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, relinquishes command of the 4th EMS at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. Prior to her current position, Sherrill was B-1 Lancer sustainment branch chief, logistics, engineering, and force protection directorate at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
