4th EMS changes command

Maj. Ryan Hudson, outgoing 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, renders his final salute to the 4th EMS prior to relinquishing command to Maj. Stacey Sherrill, incoming 4th EMS commander, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. Hudson will continue his service in Geilenkirchen Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

