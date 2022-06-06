Maj. Ryan Hudson, outgoing 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, renders his final salute to the 4th EMS prior to relinquishing command to Maj. Stacey Sherrill, incoming 4th EMS commander, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. Hudson will continue his service in Geilenkirchen Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7260716
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-QH602-1072
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|783.96 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th EMS changes command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
