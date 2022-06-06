4th EMS changes command

Col. Kathryn Roman, 4th Maintenance Group commander, speaks at a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. Roman was the presiding officer at the 4th Equipment maintenance Squadron change of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

