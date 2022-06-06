4th EMS changes command

Maj. Ryan Hudson, outgoing 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks at the 4th EMS change of command at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. Hudson thanked his family, friends and Airmen for staying committed during his command of the 4th EMS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

