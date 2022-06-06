Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th EMS changes command [Image 7 of 8]

    4th EMS changes command

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. Stacey Sherrill, incoming 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, renders a salute to Col. Kathryn Roman, 4th Maintenance Group commander, after assuming command of the 4th EMS at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. The 4th EMS supports a fleet of 94 F-15E Strike Eagles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 14:25
    Photo ID: 7260719
    VIRIN: 220606-F-QH602-1088
    Resolution: 4281x2848
    Size: 690.21 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th EMS changes command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command
    4th EMS changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    maintenance
    change of command
    professionalism

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT