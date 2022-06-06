Maj. Stacey Sherrill, incoming 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander, renders a salute to Col. Kathryn Roman, 4th Maintenance Group commander, after assuming command of the 4th EMS at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 6, 2022. The 4th EMS supports a fleet of 94 F-15E Strike Eagles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7260719
|VIRIN:
|220606-F-QH602-1088
|Resolution:
|4281x2848
|Size:
|690.21 KB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th EMS changes command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT