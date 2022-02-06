Senior Airman Derek Pyon and Staff Sgt. Chase Bear, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oil, & Lubricants, signs-off on a checklist at Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2022. It was the first time that pair had conducted hot-pit operations at Suwon AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|06.02.2022
|06.08.2022 02:32
|7259679
|220602-F-LF794-1006
|4296x2864
|3.46 MB
|SUWON AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
