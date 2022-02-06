Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission

Senior Airman Derek Pyon and Staff Sgt. Chase Bear, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oil, & Lubricants, signs-off on a checklist at Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2022. It was the first time that pair had conducted hot-pit operations at Suwon AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

