A 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon takes-off from Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2022. Two aircraft landed at the installation for hot-pit refueling training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|06.02.2022
|06.08.2022 02:32
|7259680
|220602-F-LF794-1007
|4430x2954
|8.73 MB
|SUWON AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
