Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission

Senior Airman Thoburn Freeman, 36th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental systems technician, prepares to connect a fuel hose to a 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon on Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2022. Thorburn conducted hot-pit refueling, whereby the aircraft remains running allowing an expedited turn time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

Date Taken: 06.02.2022
Location: SUWON AIR BASE, KR