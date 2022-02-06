Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission [Image 5 of 7]

    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission

    SUWON AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    Senior Airman Derek Pyon, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oil, & Lubricants, prepares to bring a pantograph refueling system to a 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon at Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2022. The pantograph provides on-demand fuel at the squeeze of a handle and provides fuel support to multiple aircraft at the same time, reducing the work-load and turn-times of the mobile refueling fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 02:32
    Photo ID: 7259678
    VIRIN: 220602-F-LF794-1005
    Resolution: 4956x3496
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: SUWON AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission

    F16
    POL
    Suwon
    pantograph

