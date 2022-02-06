Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission

Senior Airman Derek Pyon, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oil, & Lubricants, prepares to bring a pantograph refueling system to a 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon at Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2022. The pantograph provides on-demand fuel at the squeeze of a handle and provides fuel support to multiple aircraft at the same time, reducing the work-load and turn-times of the mobile refueling fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
