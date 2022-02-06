A 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon taxies on the Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, flightline June 2, 2022. This is was the first time U.S. aircraft had landed at Suwon AB in several years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 02:32
|Photo ID:
|7259675
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-LF794-1002
|Resolution:
|5483x3655
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|SUWON AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT