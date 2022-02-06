Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission [Image 2 of 7]

    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission

    SUWON AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    A 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon taxies on the Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, flightline June 2, 2022. This is was the first time U.S. aircraft had landed at Suwon AB in several years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 02:32
    Photo ID: 7259675
    VIRIN: 220602-F-LF794-1002
    Resolution: 5483x3655
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: SUWON AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission
    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F16
    POL
    Suwon
    pantograph

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT