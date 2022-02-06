Suwon hosts F16 hot-pit mission

A pantograph fueling system stands ready for use at Suwon Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2022. A pantograph is an articulating arm located inside of a flow-through revetment connected to a series of underground piping, which is ultimately connected to a fuel tank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

