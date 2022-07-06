Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex [Image 12 of 15]

    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex

    CO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian Minister of Defence Anita Anand and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III tour Cheyenne Mountain Complex, Colo., June 7, 2022. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 23:13
    Photo ID: 7259538
    VIRIN: 220607-D-TT977-0576
    Resolution: 7679x5119
    Size: 20.26 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex [Image 15 of 15], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Austin
    NORAD
    NORTHCOM
    SECDEF
    Trudeau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT