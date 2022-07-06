SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex

Canadian Minister of Defence Anita Anand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) render honors during the playing of their national anthems during a visit to U.S. Northern Command Headquarters, June 7, 2022. They also toured Cheyenne Mountain Complex during their visit to Colorado. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

