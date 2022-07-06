Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex [Image 1 of 15]

    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex

    CO, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits with service members at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., June 7, 2022. Austin visited U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and the Cheyenne Mountain Complex with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Defence Anita Anand. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 23:12
    Photo ID: 7259527
    VIRIN: 220607-D-TT977-0128
    Resolution: 4784x3185
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex [Image 15 of 15], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex
    SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Austin
    NORAD
    NORTHCOM
    SECDEF
    Trudeau

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT