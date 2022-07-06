SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau conduct bilateral meetings at U.S. Northern Command headquarters Colo., June 7, 2022. Austin visited U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and the Cheyenne Mountain Complex with Trudeau and Canadian Minister of Defence Anita Anand. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
