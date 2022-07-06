SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is greeted by U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., June 7, 2022. Austin visited U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and the Cheyenne Mountain Complex with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Defence Anita Anand. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

