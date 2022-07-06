SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Canadian Minister of Defence Anita Anand visit Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., June 7, 2022. Austin, Anand, VanHerck along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the Cheyenne Mountain Complex. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

