Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., June 7, 2022. Austin visited U.S. Northern Command/North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and the Cheyenne Mountain Complex with Trudeau and Canadian Minister of Defence Anita Anand. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 23:12
|Photo ID:
|7259528
|VIRIN:
|220607-D-TT977-0380
|Resolution:
|5430x3620
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visit to Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Complex [Image 15 of 15], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
