Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, for Agile Combat Employment training, June 4, 2022. The ACE operational scheme of maneuver is designed to generate and sustain combat employment and to sustain and defend forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 20:14
|Photo ID:
|7259389
|VIRIN:
|220604-F-XX992-1008
|Resolution:
|4653x3096
|Size:
|631.2 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni
