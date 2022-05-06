U.S. Air Force Capt. Kendra Lance, the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing Personnel Support for Contingency Operations officer in charge, in process a personnel assigned to the 354th AEW upon arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, for Agile Combat Employment training, June 5, 2022. The ability of ACE to sustain operations through persistent logistics has been continuously validated through multiple exercises across both the Pacific and European theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 20:14 Photo ID: 7259388 VIRIN: 220605-F-XX992-1020 Resolution: 4917x3271 Size: 3.55 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.