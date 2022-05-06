Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, sits on the flightline at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 5, 2022. The Dover-based aircraft brought the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen and personnel to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan for Agile Combat Employment training. Exercising ACE elements enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

