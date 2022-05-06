Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 17 of 26]

    Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, sits on the flightline at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 5, 2022. The Dover-based aircraft brought the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen and personnel to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan for Agile Combat Employment training. Exercising ACE elements enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    This work, Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 26 of 26], by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    ACE
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Dover Air Force Base
    Agile Combat Employment

