Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing lands on the runway upon arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, for Agile Combat Employment training, June 4, 2022. The ACE operational scheme of maneuver is designed to generate and sustain combat employment and to sustain and defend forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Date Taken: 06.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP