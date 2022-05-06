Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing in process Capt. Faith Hirschmann, the 354th AEW Public Affairs Officer, upon arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, for Agile Combat Employment training, June 5, 2022. The ability of ACE to sustain operations through persistent logistics has been continuously validated through multiple exercises across both the Pacific and European theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

