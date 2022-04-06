Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 25 of 26]

    Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 354th Air Expeditionary Wing taxis on the runway upon arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, for Agile Combat Employment training, June 4, 2022. ACE presents layers of operational unpredictability to an adversary’s strategic decision making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Eielson Airmen, F-35s begin ACE training at MCAS Iwakuni

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    ACE
    Agile Combat Employment
    354th Air Expeditionary Wing
    356th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron

