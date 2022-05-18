USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA

Hind Houas, USAID staff,speaks to local Tunisian press
about the CSAP meeting in Mednine North,Tunisia.The
Collaborative Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP) is a
fundamental stage in the process of building community
resilience in Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on the
relationships built among youth and their community
systems and promotes communication and collaboration
among youth, civil society, government institutions, and
private sector stakeholders to address local issues
collectively. In a nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring
people together and encourage them to use their
collective intelligence and the available resources to
address some of the issues and challenges at the local
level.At the end of the CSAP process, all key
stakeholders will propose a list of key actions or
initiatives that USAID can fund and which they cost-share.
