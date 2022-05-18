Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA [Image 8 of 10]

    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA

    TUNISIA

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Notes from group discussion at the CSAP meeting.The
    Collaborative Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP) is a
    fundamental stage in the process of building community
    resilience in Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on the
    relationships built among youth and their community
    systems and promotes communication and collaboration
    among youth, civil society, government institutions, and
    private sector stakeholders to address local issues
    collectively. In a nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring
    people together and encourage them to use their
    collective intelligence and the available resources to
    address some of the issues and challenges at the local
    level.At the end of the CSAP process, all key
    stakeholders will propose a list of key actions or
    initiatives that USAID can fund and which they cost-share.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 09:15
    Photo ID: 7255518
    VIRIN: 220518-D-D0499-000
    Resolution: 6224x4229
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: TN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAS Lempert Gourmandise USAID/Tunisia site visit
    AAS Lempert Gourmandise USAID/Tunisia site visit
    USAID CSAP meeting in Feriana,Tunisia (Part of the Ma3an project)
    USAID CSAP meeting in Feriana,Tunisia (Part of the Ma3an project)
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    Visit Tunisia Tunisia’s National Tourism Strategy Workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Women's Issues

    Women

    Tunisia

    Education and Training

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    Youth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT