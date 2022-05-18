Notes from group discussion at the CSAP meeting.The

Collaborative Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP) is a

fundamental stage in the process of building community

resilience in Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on the

relationships built among youth and their community

systems and promotes communication and collaboration

among youth, civil society, government institutions, and

private sector stakeholders to address local issues

collectively. In a nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring

people together and encourage them to use their

collective intelligence and the available resources to

address some of the issues and challenges at the local

level.At the end of the CSAP process, all key

stakeholders will propose a list of key actions or

initiatives that USAID can fund and which they cost-share.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 09:15 Photo ID: 7255518 VIRIN: 220518-D-D0499-000 Resolution: 6224x4229 Size: 1.68 MB Location: TN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.