Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA [Image 5 of 10]

    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA

    TUNISIA

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Hind Houas, USAID staff, leads a discussion at the CSAP
    meeting in Mednine North,Tunisia.The Collaborative
    Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP) is a fundamental
    stage in the process of building community resilience in
    Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on the relationships built
    among youth and their community systems and promotes
    communication and collaboration among youth, civil
    society, government institutions, and private sector
    stakeholders to address local issues collectively. In a
    nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring people together
    and encourage them to use their collective intelligence
    and the available resources to address some of the issues
    and challenges at the local level.At the end of the CSAP
    process, all key stakeholders will propose a list of key
    actions or initiatives that USAID can fund and which they
    cost-share.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 09:15
    Photo ID: 7255515
    VIRIN: 220518-D-D0499-661
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: TN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAS Lempert Gourmandise USAID/Tunisia site visit
    AAS Lempert Gourmandise USAID/Tunisia site visit
    USAID CSAP meeting in Feriana,Tunisia (Part of the Ma3an project)
    USAID CSAP meeting in Feriana,Tunisia (Part of the Ma3an project)
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA
    Visit Tunisia Tunisia’s National Tourism Strategy Workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Women's issues

    Tunisia

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Education and TrainingWomen

    TAGS

    Youth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT