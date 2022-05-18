Group photo of participants in the USAID CSAP meeting
in Mednine North,Tunisia.The Collaborative
Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP) is a fundamental
stage in the process of building community resilience in
Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on the relationships built
among youth and their community systems and promotes
communication and collaboration among youth, civil
society, government institutions, and private sector
stakeholders to address local issues collectively. In a
nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring people together
and encourage them to use their collective intelligence
and the available resources to address some of the issues
and challenges at the local level.At the end of the CSAP
process, all key stakeholders will propose a list of key
actions or initiatives that USAID can fund and which they
cost-share.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2022 09:15
|Photo ID:
|7255516
|VIRIN:
|220518-D-D0499-805
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|TN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
