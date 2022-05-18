Group photo of participants in the USAID CSAP meeting



in Mednine North,Tunisia.The Collaborative

Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP) is a fundamental

stage in the process of building community resilience in

Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on the relationships built

among youth and their community systems and promotes

communication and collaboration among youth, civil

society, government institutions, and private sector

stakeholders to address local issues collectively. In a

nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring people together

and encourage them to use their collective intelligence

and the available resources to address some of the issues

and challenges at the local level.At the end of the CSAP

process, all key stakeholders will propose a list of key

actions or initiatives that USAID can fund and which they

cost-share.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 06.06.2022 09:15 Photo ID: 7255516 VIRIN: 220518-D-D0499-805 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.5 MB Location: TN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAID CSAP MEETING IN MEDNINE NORTH, TUNISIA [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.