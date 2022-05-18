USAID CSAP meeting in Feriana,Tunisia (Part of the Ma3an project)

The Collaborative Stakeholders Action Planning (CSAP)

is a fundamental stage in the process of building

community resilience in Ma3an.The CSAP capitalizes on

the relationships built among youth and their community

systems and promotes communication and collaboration

among youth, civil society, government institutions, and

private sector stakeholders to address local issues

collectively. In a nutshell, the CSAP is one way to bring

people together and encourage them to use their

collective intelligence and the available resources to

address some of the issues and challenges at the local

level.At the end of the CSAP process, all key

stakeholders will propose a list of key actions or

initiatives that USAID can fund and which they cost-share.

